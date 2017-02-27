IIT Delhi to host 12th TechTop National Innovation Challenge

Oscars 2017
IIT Delhi announced that the last date for online applications will be on March 5, 2017.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 27, 2017 12:32 pm
IIT Delhi, IIT Delhi contest, IIT delhi phd, IIT Delhi workshop, IIT delhi admissions, IIT Delhi fest, IIT delhi 2017, education news, indian express news IIT Delhi invited all students from recognised engineering colleges to participate in presenting innovative project ideas.

IIT Delhi is going to host ‘TechTop National Innovation Challenge’ for engineering students on July 14 and 15, 2017. The contest will be held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi and there will be cash prizes of Rs one lakh for the winners.

Those who come in second and third place will be awarded Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 each while a cash prize of Rs 20,000 will be presented to the best innovation from an ‘all women team’. IIT Delhi invited all students from recognised engineering colleges to participate in presenting innovative project ideas.

IIT Delhi also said that the last date for online applications will be on March 5, 2017. Those who are interested in participating can go to the official website of the TechTop Charitable Trust (techtop.in) and fill in the online applications.

A release by the  TechTop Charitable Trust said that the organisation has been sucessfully conducting this project for the past 11 years. The Trust aims to “make India a birthplace for many hard scientific innovations”. This year, only the most innovative project which will showcase and aid the concerns of society will win the Rs one lakh cash price.

With inputs from PTI
