IIT-Delhi sets up centre to solve pollution problem

To provide sustainable solutions to problems of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has established a Centre of Excellence for Research on Clean Air (CERCA). According to officials, CERCA has been established for the purpose of undertaking research on air pollution — one of the biggest problems in the city.

The centre will provide a platform to IIT-Delhi faculty to undertake multidisciplinary research projects, focused on studying and resolving air issues in Delhi-NCR. It was inaugurated on Friday by L-G Anil Baijal. It was set up with the help of Arun Duggal, an alumnus, who agreed to extend financial assistance for research programmes of CERCA.

“Aimed at enhancing public understanding and participation in promoting clean air initiatives, the Centre will help spruce collaborations with the industry on clean air equipment and emission reduction initiatives,” said a statement from the institute. Initial research activities will focus on assessment and prediction of air quality using data from numerical models.

