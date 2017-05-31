IIT-Delhi PhD student found dead in hostel

IIT Delhi. IIT Delhi.

A final year PhD student of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room on Tuesday. Police said no suicide note was found at the spot. According to police, the deceased was identified as Manjula Devak, a final-year PhD student of the Department of Civil Engineering. Devak, who was married, lived in Nalanda Apartments on campus. Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said, “A PCR call was received at 7.45 pm at the south district control room, regarding a suicide by hanging at Nalanda Apartments, IIT-Delhi campus. Manjula Devak, aged between 28 and 30 years, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in Room no 413.”

“Rooms in Nalanda Apartments are only given to married students. Her husband and family live in Bhopal. They have been informed about the incident. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained,” he said. Students said Devak was about to finish her PhD thesis. Devak’s suicide comes two months after a first-year student attempted suicide by allegedly jumping from his hostel terrace. IIT-Delhi Director V Ramagopal Rao had then written an email to all students, saying the incident should “shake our conscience from slumber”.

