IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay are India’s strongest providers of highly employable graduates: QS rankings

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) are India’s strongest providers of highly employable graduates, while the University of Delhi is the country’s leading provider of highly successful alumni, according to the latest QS Graduate Employability Rankings. IITD and IITB have been ranked in the 191-200 category globally.

Besides being ranked in the 201st-250th category, the University of Delhi also received one of the highest scores in the world for QS’s Alumni Outcomes indicator, which measures how successful a university is at producing highly-achieving graduates. The Delhi University is the 21st highest worldwide, scoring 96.6 out of 100.

The University of Mumbai also scored an impressive 85 out of 100 in this indicator. It is also ranked in the 201-250 category globally alongside Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings.

Overall, eight Indian institutions have been ranked.

Globally, Stanford University is the world-leader, followed by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Harvard University. The United States is home to five of the world’s top 10 universities for student employability – and all five hail from either California or Boston, Massachusetts.

Competing with the leading institutions from the US and UK are the University of Sydney (4th) and University of Melbourne (7th).

Asia’s leading university is Tsinghua University (10th), based on its high Employer Reputation score and outstanding nexus of employer-student connections.

