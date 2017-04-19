IIT Delhi announces 13th edition of Open House

Prof Puneet Mahajan demonstrating Automatic Strap Mechanism (ASM) for motorcycle helmet at IIT Delhi Open House 2017 Prof Puneet Mahajan demonstrating Automatic Strap Mechanism (ASM) for motorcycle helmet at IIT Delhi Open House 2017

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) has announced the 13th edition of Open House 2017 which is scheduled to begin on April 22, 2017 in the premises of IIT Delhi. Every year, the institute exhibit an extensive collection of innovative research and product development projects, the numerous advanced facilities and laboratories available in the institute.

This year’s key projects include “Nataraj” – The Virtual Doctor to Diagnose Epilepsy, Automatic Strap Mechanism (ASM) for motorcycle helmet, automation of Ksharasutra preparation and saliva based non-invasive glucose biosensor.

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Director Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, said, “We are proud to step into another edition of Open House and like every year welook forward to provide opportunity to our visitors to experience the state-of-the-art innovations of our students and faculty at IIT Delhi.”

The best of poster and demos of research projects on display will be awarded by the Alumni Association of the Institute. The exhibition is open and free for the public from 10 am. The demonstrations for the public will close by 2 pm, but laboratories will stay open for visitors till 4 pm.

