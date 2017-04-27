IIT JEE Main 2017: CBSE to declare results today at jeemain.nic.in, know everything about the results here

JEE Main 2017: The exam was held on April 2, 8 and 9, 2017. JEE Main 2017: The exam was held on April 2, 8 and 9, 2017.

JEE main 2017: Like last year, the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2017 will be releasee today, that is April 27, at afternoon. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the results on the official website – jeemain.nic.in.

This year, the number of candidates appeared for the exams have increase with respect to last year. The exam was held on April 2, 8 and 9, 2017.

While most students found maths section tricky, experts said the paper to be of moderate difficulty. Those who clear JEE Main will sit for JEE Advanced to be conducted by IIT Madras. The admit cards will be released soon.

The entrance exam is held for admission in Indian Institute of Technology and National Institute of Technology.

Steps to download the JEE main results 2017:

– Go to the official website for JEE main 2017 (jeemain.nic.in).

– Click on the link on the homepage which will direct you to the results page.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

– Download a copy of your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more JEE Mains 2017 updates, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 10:35 am

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd