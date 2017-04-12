JEE main 2017: Check out unofficial answer keys

JEE main 2017: Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the offline paper this year. JEE main 2017: Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the offline paper this year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) offline 2017 for entrance into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and various other technical institutes on April 2, 2017.

The official answer key for the JEE main has not yet been released but many coaching centres and training institutes have released their own answer keys for the offline paper. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the offline paper this year.

While students found the mathematics portion of the paper to be tricky and lengthy, experts thought the difficulty level for the paper was moderate but the paper pattern was similar to the JEE main papers conducted in the previous years. They added that there were more concept based and less memory based questions this year.

Here are some answer keys provided by institutes for the offline JEE main paper:

