IIT campus placements down by over 4%, says HRD Ministry

The campus placements in 17 IITs has gone down by 4.94 per cent. The campus placements in 17 IITs has gone down by 4.94 per cent.

IIT Placements: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar informed Parliament today that the campus placements in 17 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has gone down by 4.94 per cent. The reason stated was that it was because of renewed interest of students towards entrepreneurship and start-ups, the reduction in placement has been witnessed. Javadekar informed that the placement in 17 IITs was 72.82 per cent in 2014-15, which went up to 75.79 per cent in 2015-16 an went down to 70.85 per cent in 2016-17.

In a response to a written question raised in Rajya Sabha, he said, “The growth and decline in the campus placement in the IITs is contingent upon a number of factors such as prevailing market conditions, preference for higher studies and renewed interest of students towards start-ups and entrepreneurship,”

Read | At IITs, more offers for offshore jobs this year

Out of the 23 IITs functioning in the country, campus placements have taken place in 17 IITs as the remaining six IITs were newly-established in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

More offshore offers

Students also saw a significant rise in the number of offers for offshore positions this year compared to last year indicating a better placement season. Compared to 65 offers from the USA, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Taiwan last year, 74 IIT Bombay students received international offers. This year, for the first time, IITs had allowed Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to visit campuses even before the placement season officially began.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd