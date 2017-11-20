IIT-Bombay upbeat about placement season

The institute had seen a slump in the number of offers in the first phase of the placements in December last year (File) The institute had seen a slump in the number of offers in the first phase of the placements in December last year (File)

Final-year students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) are expected to have a good placement season this year. A number of offshore companies, which have never set foot on the campus for placements, have confirmed their participation, said Tom Mathew, Professor in Charge of Placements, at the institute.

The institute had seen a slump in the number of offers in the first phase of the placements in December last year. However, this year is expected to be better. “We are seeing an emerging trend with new companies showing interest in placements. We have received confirmation from a few of them,” said Mathew, refusing to divulge details. While rumours are rife on campus that software giant Apple will visit the campus for placements, the placement cell refused to comment.

Mathew said start-ups that were blacklisted from placements last year will be allowed to return this year. “However, we are yet to get a confirmation on their participation as with the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs),” he said. Last year, PSUs had come in early for placements by replacing start-ups in the early slots. “We are yet to find out if PSUs want the early slots as they are yet to confirm their dates. Invitations have been sent,” said Mathew.

