IIT Bombay Techfest 2017: Pranab Mukherjee, Karzai to address the crowd

IIT Bombay’s biggest Techfest will begin from December 29 IIT Bombay’s biggest Techfest will begin from December 29

IITB TECHFEST 2017: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay’s (IIT-B) biggest Techfest is all set to kick off from December 29. Spread over a period of three days, the annual science and technology festival will see former president Pranab Mukherjee, and former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai as keynote speakers. The themes of the festival are digitalisation, sustainability and biotechnology.

Other speakers at the leadership summit include Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who is an alumni of the prestigious institute along with junior aviation minister Jayant Sinha

The institute issued a statement saying that the festival expects an attendance of over 1.6 lakh youth, with an outreach of 2,500 colleges across the country and 500 colleges from overseas.

Exhibitions

Visitors will also be able to observe a unique collection of exhibitions from across the globe. Exhibitions at Techfest are one of those rare avenues where you can see and experience the grandeur of what the world calls modern science and technology.

Techfest Razer Gamers League

Techfest will also organise the biggest college gaming event in India – Techfest Razer Gamers League. The event consists of both online qualifiers and LAN finals for CS-GO and DOTA2 and offline tournament for NFS and FIFA18. The top 8 teams for each game will qualify for the LAN event. The dates for the LAN event are December 29 to 31.

The Summit is being aided by the ‘AskTheLeader Campaign’ that will allow the youth to interact with these leaders, it said.

The 21st edition of the festival will conclude on December 31.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd