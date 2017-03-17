IIT-Bombay summer internship: Student gets Rs 2.8 lakh stipend offer, FMCG sector dominates placements

The students bagged offers in the summer placements from 40 participating companies The students bagged offers in the summer placements from 40 participating companies

In this year summer placements, the highest stipend of Rs 2.80 lakh has been received by a student of IIT Bombay’s Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, which is 40 per cent higher as compared to last year.

The average stipend for the batch rose to Rs 1.19 lakh, witnessing an increase of 27 per cent over the previous year.

The students bagged offers in the summer placements from 40 participating companies. The batch has attracted many new recruiters and also bagged new profiles from existing recruiters. Amont the new companies include Boehringer Ingelheim, Ocwen Financial Services, Pidilite, United Health Group and Whirlpool with profiles offered in General Management, Sales & Marketing, BFSI and Supply chain management.

Among the sectors, highest offer is from FMCG sector which is 29 per cent of the batch. The Consulting/IT sector is on second position with 22 per cent of the batch securing offers in the sector. Manufacturing and BFSI stood third and fourth respectively followed by healthcare and other sectors.

FMCG giants including Asian Paints, BCCL, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Marico, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G and others offered profiles in supply chain management, operations and IT domains.

Consulting/IT bigwigs like Accenture, Capgemini, GEP, Tata motors, and Wipro had roles in procurement consulting and technology consulting up for grabs. Manufacturing giants including BASF, Cummins, Tata motors and Whirlpool offered profiles in operations and marketing.

BFSI sector witnessed giants like Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, ICICI, Indus Valley Partners, Ocwen Financial Services and Yes Bank offering roles in investment management, relationship banking, risk management, corporate treasury and Business Analysis & Research.

In the healthcare sector, companies like Boehringer Ingleheim, Cochlear, Pharmeasy and United Health Group offered profiles in supply chain management, strategy, sales and marketing and general management.

