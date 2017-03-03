IIT Bombay student’s regional education video channel hits 10,000 subscribers

Indian millenials have seen a dramatic change in education patterns over the previous decade. With the internet becoming accessible to more students in even the most remote regions of the country, there is no limit to where the youth can gain knowledge. Keeping this in mind, students in the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay started a YouTube channel (when) which hosts videos Mathematics and Science and now has over 10,000 subscribers.

The Open Learning Initiative (OLI) channel crossed the landmark point reflecting a 4,000 per cent growth of the channel within the span of one year. The channel features more than 170 videos in eight regional languages— including Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali.

The channel was founded by Yash Sanghvi, an undergraduate student at IIT Bombay and the coordinator of the National Service Scheme (NSS), on his interaction with the NGO “Vidya”. They had tapped into the need for regional language education videos for the NGO’s audio-visual module with an aim to help as many students as possible.

“We haven’t spent a single rupee on advertising. People discovered our channel when they were searching for educational content in regional languages. When they found the content to be good, they spread the word. That’s how the channel grew,” Archit Sanadhya, one of the Heads of the Educational Outreach Department of NSS IITB.

The channel uploads two videos a week and each video is checked for its overall quality. The channel also promotes interactive learning by answering questions through the comments. The content is presented in a simple manner, explaining basic concepts. The channel reported a large demand for more videos from both teachers and students.

“The number of students benefiting from OLI in each class ranges from 40 to 100,” Sanghvi said.

“Students are very excited because of the e-learning initiative and their attendance has increased due to this,” said Smitha Routh, the web-learning coordinator of the naxal-affected Giridih district in Jharkhand. She added that most students subscribing to the channel are from rural areas and government hindi medium schools.

