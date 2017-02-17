IIT Bombay students identify trees species’ name in campus

Low-cost placards were made and tied to the trees featuring their common name, botanical name and their speciality Low-cost placards were made and tied to the trees featuring their common name, botanical name and their speciality

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay students have decided to identify name the species of trees present on their vast campus that is located at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The idea behind this initiative is to make people aware about the rich biodiversity in the campus.

A report of World Wide Fund For Nature named “Study of Biodiversity of IIT Bombay Campus” from 2008-09 was used as the starting point. More than 200 trees of 40 different species were identified by the students.

Raman Garase from the Institute’s nursery helped the students verify the identification. Low-cost placards were made and tied to the trees featuring their common name, botanical name and their speciality/ uses. A database was also made wherein the details regarding the exact location has been recorded.

Campus residents were surprised at the number of unique species of trees the campus boasted of. Shreerang Kaore, a third year mechanical engineering student said, “I’ve spent three years in the campus but never cared to pay attention to such diversity. I always thought that all trees are similar. Only on seeing the placards and learning about the different features and uses of each tree did realisation dawn upon me. It’s fascinating to see that the campus is so rich in the variety of species.”

