IIT Bombay professor wins INSA Young Scientist Award

Assistant professor in the department of Earth Sciences in the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Prof Vikram Vishal has won the prestigious Indian National Science Academy (INSA) medal for Young Scientist (2017). Along with a bronze medal, Vishal will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The award is considered to be the highest recognition of promise, creativity and excellence in young scientists, and awarded annually by INSA for research conducted by scientists in India.

Till 2015, 737 young scientists have been recognised by INSA.

INSA President Prof Ajay K Sood stated, “He has shown great potential to be a leader in research. I sincerely hope he will continue to strive hard to reach his potential and to prove leadership in the coming years”.

Vishal is currently working on a research which attempts to reduce carbondioxide emissions and their environmental impact by capturing the natural gases. His research looks at “geologic sequestration” or capturing the carbon dioxide that is released when coal is burnt (or created as a by-product in other industries) and injecting it back into the rock deep underground so that it is not released into the atmosphere.

“Natural gases have remained trapped in deep underground rock structures for several million years. This provides an analogy to inject and store the greenhouse gases in rocks and prevent their release into the atmosphere. Realising India’s vast geological diversity, she offers ample opportunities for the storage of carbon dioxide. Injection of carbon dioxide will not only help develop a long sustainable earth, but also lead to enhanced recovery of methane to partly meet our growing energy demands,” explained Vishal.

