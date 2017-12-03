IIT-Bombay placements better this year on Day 1, 150 get offers

IIT Bombay. (File photo) IIT Bombay. (File photo)

OVER 150 final-year students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, were offered jobs on the first day of placements on Friday, indicating a better placement season compared to last year. The pay packages offered, too, were higher than last year. Last year, students had said that the placements were poorer than the previous year as around 20 students were placed by the 7 pm on the first day. The companies, which usually picked up eight-nine students, had also made fewer offers last year and reduced their offers. A total of 29 companies had visited the campus to shop for talent on Day 1.

However, this year’s placement season kicked off on a good note as the the number of companies visiting on Day 1 also increased to 34. The highest number of offers were made by Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, IBM, Microsoft, BCG, Cairn, McKinsey Knowledge Centre and Tata Steel. International offers were made by NEC Japan, Microsoft, Optiver, Rubrik and Uber.

Investment banking firm Blackstone, which had offered the highest package of Rs 35 lakh per annum last year, upped its offer to Rs 45 lakh. WorldQuant, which had reduced its offer from Rs 41.1 lakh in 2014 to Rs 25.2 lakh, upped its offer to Rs 39.6 lakh.

NEC Japan, an IT company, offered packages worth 45.70 Japanese Yen. Microsoft made the highest offer for international postings at 2.14 lakh USD. Some of the international offers for postings in USA came with a rider about uncertainty over new visa laws. They were offered parallel salaries for domestic positions in case the visa laws changed.

