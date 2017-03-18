IIT Bombay launched Indian language android keyboard ‘Swarachakra’

The Swarachakra keyboard will allow users to view the whole screen on their phone while using the keyboard from a different device. The Swarachakra keyboard will allow users to view the whole screen on their phone while using the keyboard from a different device.

The Industrial Design Centre of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has designed a free Indian language keyboard for Android phones called the “Swarachakra”. The keyboard is available in 12 languages and can be downloaded from the Android playstore.

The keyboard is a part of the “Better Together” framework of Future Interaction Technology Lab of Swansea University, UK and will be launched on between 10 am and 4 pm. The project is a part of the Lab’s “Re-shaping the Expected Future” project and is funded by UK’s Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

The app would allow users to type on one phone using the keyboard in different regional languages and the conversation can be viewed on another device, a press release by IIT Bombay said.

When typing on social media apps like Whatsapp, Facebook, Messenger, Hike and Viber, users are only able to view half the screen as the keyboard covers the other half. The Swarachakra keyboard will allow users to view the whole screen on their phone while using the keyboard from a different device.

There are 340 million smartphone users in India, the release said. A majority of the people who type in Indian languages use the phone rather than personal computers.

The keyboard “allows users to type on one phone using the Swarachakra keyboard and see the conversation on the second phone,” the release said. It added that the project is supported by IIT Bombay, Microsoft Research India, IBM Research India, iHub Research, Microsoft Research UK, MercyCorps, Social Impact Lab and University of Cape Town.

