IIT Bombay’s animation film wins National Film Awards

The Industrial Design Centre (IDC) of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has produced a film called “Hum Chitra Banate Hai”, which has bagged the Rajat Kamal Award for the Best Animation Film at the 64th National Film Awards, 2017.

The award ceremony for the film, which brings alive India’s tradisional art, was held on May 3, 2017 at 6pm. It was directed by Nina Sabnani of the IDC and animated by Piyush Verma and Shyam Sunder Chaterjee.

“The fascination of vibrant art created with painstaking hours of handiwork by artist communities in India — pushed forward by strong culture and traditions – is what draws Nina Sabnani,” a press release by IIT Bombay said. The film is described as a more accessible and colourful version of Sabnani’s research paper.

This film follows the myth of the Bhil tribe of the Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh and animation has been used as a method to empower the communities. Four Madhubani paintings had been the subject of Sabnani’s first film and her second was an ode to her father.

IIT Bombay has been in the news recently for the launch of the Indian language keyboard and other innovative technology that its students and researchers keep pursuing. The award is a first of its kind for IIT-B as it inculcates disciplines beyond science and technology.

