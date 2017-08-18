IIT Bombay: At 46%, SJMSOM incoming batch has the highest female ratio ever

Batch of 2019 at SJMSOM Batch of 2019 at SJMSOM

While the government is taking measures to improve the gender gap in the engineering institutes, in the new batch for Master of Management program at Shailesh J Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM) of IIT Bombay, girl students numbers have increased.

The number of female candidates for the 2017-19 batch has set a record figure of 53, with 46 per cent of women have joined the program. Since the inception of the master of management program, this per cent is the highest ever, says a statement by the SJMSOM.

The management institute has also announced that the batch size has increased by 6 per cent over previous year.

The academic disciplines for the incoming batch exhibit diversity of engineers, non-engineers and post-graduate candidates too. Besides engineering, the batch of 2017 includes students from diverse background. From a gymnast to skate roller who have played at the state-level, the 2017-19 batch also has some students with state-level credentials in classical dance forms. Read | Top 10 MBA colleges in India, click here

Faculty co-ordinator of admissions Prof Atanu Ghosh said, “The admission process has gone through a set of innovative changes to achieve such an excellent desired outcome. One such change was to have a relevant academic expert from various technology/ humanities departments along with a management expert from SJMSOM in the personal interview panel matching with candidates’ graduation discipline”.

