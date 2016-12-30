IIT Bombay’s 1991 batch pledges Rs 8 crore for legacy project

These funds would be deployed in a number of projects largely related to student well being. These funds would be deployed in a number of projects largely related to student well being.

A whopping Rs 8 crore was pledged by the 1991 batch of IIT Bombay towards the legacy project at the institute’s alumni day this year.

The legacy project, adopted by the 1991 batch celebrating its Silver Jubilee, has been set up for the betterment of the Institute and of the people associated with it, as a way of giving back and to leave behind a lasting legacy and remembrance of their silver jubilee reunion.

These funds are to be deployed in a number of projects for student well-being. They include self-sustaining scholarship programmes for deserving students, upgradation of study facilities across the hostels, supporting the ongoing Institute efforts for student counselling among other things.

“IIT Bombay alumni have made significant contributions towards the growth of the Institute. Our aspiration is to see IIT Bombay among the top ranks of technical universities in the world. We need continued support from our alumni to realise this dream,” Pramod Chaudhari, Executive Chairman of Praj Industries said. He said that the Centre will promote and support advanced technical education system in the country.

After signing an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, Chaudhari said, “IIT Bombay is largely responsible for what I am today and what I have achieved. I have learned my early lessons of engineering and entrepreneurship at IITB. I am happy to collaborate with my alma mater to set-up this Learning and Teaching Centre that is aimed at fostering innovation, evidence-based practices and collaboration among students”.

