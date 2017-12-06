IIT-Bombay: 20% hike in overseas job offers

IIT Bombay. (File photo) IIT Bombay. (File photo)

THE INDIAN Institute of Technology, Bombay, which witnessed a good placement season, also saw a 20 per cent hike in international offers this year compared to last year.

In the first three days of placement, 47 offers were made to students for international postings. Including the pre-placement offers, 60 students have offers from offshore companies, which is 20 per cent higher than last year. For the same period last year, 50 students had offers for international positions.

The placement team claimed that the number of offers for US-based positions has increased. Last year, owing to uncertainty over visa laws in the US, fewer offers were rolled out. This year, however, US-based companies returned to the campus and made offers, but with caveats. In case the visa laws do not turn in favour of the students, parallel offers have been made for domestic positions.

This year, the number of Japanese firms has also increased, said sources in the placement team. Japanese manufacturing company Murata, IT giant Yahoo Japan, and IT company NEC Japan were some of the recruiters that made the highest number of offers and offered high packages. At least 15 Japanese firms are expected to participate in campus placements at IIT-B. Last year, too, a Japanese firm – Works app – had made the highest offer of 60 lakh Japanese Yen (JPY) per annum, a repeat of the year before.

Microsoft trumped other offshore companies this year by offering the highest pay package of USD 2.14 lakh, roughly converting to Rs 1.39 crore, to four students for positions in the United States. Global taxi-aggregator Uber, too, made attractive offers to students for positions in the US. NEC Japan offered packages worth 45.70 Japanese Yen (Rs 26 lakh). Investment banking firm Blackstone, which had offered the highest package of Rs 35 lakh per annum last year, upped its offer to Rs 45 lakh.

Around 300 students, of the 1,600 registered for placements, have already been placed within the first three days of placements.

