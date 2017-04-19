IIT BHU raises objection on NIRF ranking 2017, says list based on ‘incomplete data’

The situation in the BHU campus is tense and police force along with PAC personnel have been deployed there to prevent any fresh clashes. (File Photo) The situation in the BHU campus is tense and police force along with PAC personnel have been deployed there to prevent any fresh clashes. (File Photo)

Sixteen days after the Ministry of Human Resource Development released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2017, the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) today said IIT (BHU) Varanasi at 31 rank under the top engineering colleges list is “based on incomplete publication/patent data obtained by NIRF directly from third party like — Scopus, Web of Sciences, Indian Citation Index and Thomas Reuter”.

At a press conference Director, IIT (BHU) Prof Rajeev Sangal informed the research publication was obtained by NIRF directly from third party platforms instead of collecting it from respective Institution. “The publication data as considered by NIRF is not complete and does not match with the publication data available on Web of Science, Scopus and Indian Citation Index. Actually, it is very less than the actual. This has adversely affected rank of IIT (BHU),” he said.

Read | HRD Ministry announces NIRF ranking 2017: IISc, IIT Madras, IIM-A best institutes in India

Prof Sangal said the total research publications of the institute as published in calendar year 2013, 2014 and 2015 in Scopus is approximately 1500, while NIRF has shown only 205.

Further, total research publication in Web of Science is 1006, but NIRF has shown only 827. Institute has published total 125 research publication in Indian Citation Index, while NIRF has shown only 34.

Director, IIT(BHU) has further informed that NIRF has picked patent-related data also from third party and did not take into account the data provided by Institute. “The third party namely Thomas Reuter has not published the patent related data of the Institute on its platform. Hence, based on this incomplete information only, NIRF has given zero marks to IIT(BHU) for publication as well as grant of patent. Though, as per our records our few patents has been published and granted,” he said.

Read | NIRF ranking 2017: Top 25 engineering colleges in India, see latest ranking

Prof Sangal said that that he is hopeful that if these deficiencies are removed ranking of IIT (BHU) may become under top 20 engineering institutions. Director, IIT (BHU) has also informed that an e-mail has also been sent to NIRF for rectifying this data, and reply from them is awaited.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development had on April 3 released the ranking for engineering along with university, college, pharmaceutical institute, management institute and overall educational institute. Last year, IIT BHU was at number 14 but this year its rank fell down to 31.

For more education news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd