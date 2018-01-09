IIT-B student one of 20 to score 100 percentile in CAT

Mayank Raj Mayank Raj

A FINAL-YEAR student of IIT-B is one of the 20 who secured a 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), results of which were declared Monday. For 20-year-old Mayank Raj, a civil engineering student at

IIT-B, the score does not come as a surprise.

“I’d expected above 99 percentile and I’m extremely happy that I secured a 100 percentile. My parents, too, are thrilled,” said Raj, who hails from Hajipur in Vaishali district of Bihar. The eldest son of a school teacher and a homemaker had set out for Mumbai for an engineering degree in 2014.

“It was through my IIT journey that I realised I lacked management skills. So I decided to do an MBA course. It will help me with my aim to pursue a career in public policy,” said Raj, who sat for placements in December last and secured an offer from ICICI bank. However, he is undecided whether he will take the offer. “I will decide depending on the result of my interviews at IIMs,” he said, adding that he will apply in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Raj started preparing for the test in July last year and did not sign up for full-time coaching classes. “I only took the test series offered by TIME. That helped me analyse my weak points and I just worked on those,” said Raj.

Close on the heels of Raj is another final-year student of IIT-B who secured 99.91 percentile. Suryansh Bhargava, 22, is finishing his dual degree course in Metallurgical Engineering and Material Sciences. He, too, has been offered a job during placements.

“I am applying for IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kolkata. If I don’t crack any of these, I will take up the job offer,” said Bhargava. Meanwhile, Thane resident Patrick D’Souza has secured 100 percentile for the fourth time. Patrick runs coaching classes for MBA aspirants in Dadar and Thane and takes the CAT exam every year. “I take the test to keep myself updated on the question paper pattern. As a teacher, I must be updated,” said Patrick.

In 1996, Patrick, an NIT graduate, appeared for CAT for the first time. He was called for an interview by IIM at Kolkata, but could not make it. Later, he cracked the state Common Entrance Test and graduated with an MBA degree from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies in 2000.

