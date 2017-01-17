IIT-B app to help those with speech disorders

IIT Bombay. IIT Bombay.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) have launched a mobile application that helps people with speech disorders communicate better. Jellow Communicator, a free app compatible with Android tablets and mobile phones, uses icons and pre-programmed sentences to help children and adults learning to speak or with difficulty in speech. The app, designed by an interdisciplinary team of therapists, graphic designers, software programmers and animators at the Industrial Design Centre’s School of Design, is useful for people with ailments such as cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder, down syndrome and brain injury, or those who have lost their speech following a stroke.

“The idea came about around 2004, while working on a solution for communication for those with cerebral palsy,” said Ravi Poovaiah, Faculty-in Charge. However, the cost to develop a hardware and a software solution was high, and the team had to wait. A beta version of the app was launched in August last year and following the response, the team relaunched the app. Jellow is based on Visual Emotional Language Protocol (VELP), a first-of-its-kind program. With a pre-programmed vocabulary of 8,200 sentences in English and Hindi, a conversation can be carried out with the click of buttons. The app can also speak out custom-typed sentences.