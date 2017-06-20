JoSAA mock seat allocation 2017 to be released at josaa.nic.in

The students can login to the official website – josaa.nic.in The students can login to the official website – josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2017: JoSAA mock seat allotment will be published today at josaa.nic.in. As per the official notification, the result will be out by 5 pm. However, the allocation link is not released yet. The online registration facility and the choice filling was started on June 15. About 36000 seats are available in 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 government funded technical institutions (GFTIs) are offering admissions to the students this year.

The first round seat allocation will be out on June 28. Thereafter, the candidates will have to secure admission for their desired institute by July 3. Also read: JoSAA 2017: Counselling begins, know to get registers and fill choice. Click here

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 1: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Enter the required details gender, state code of eligibility and nationality

Step 2: Remember to fill your choices of institutes and branches in decreasing order of preference.

Step 4: Once done, the candidate must ensure to lock their choices.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set up by the HRD Ministry to regulate centralised admissions in premier engineering institutions will publish JoSAA 2017 mock allotment for the registered students. After the publication of JEE Main ranks, the students were asked to register themselves and provide choices of preferred institutes and courses at JoSAA website. Read | JEE Advanced 2017: This Ranchod will remind you of Aamir Khan’s role in 3 Idiots

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd