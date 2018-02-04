GATE 2018 analysis: Difficulty level moderate

GATE 2018 results to release in March GATE 2018 results to release in March

GATE 2018 was conducted on February 3, 2018 in two slots and just like last year, mechanical engineering as one of the major disciplines. As per the usual format, the ‪Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), ‪2018 consisted of questions on technical stream-wise concepts, engineering maths and general aptitude and was to be completed in a total time of 180 minutes.

Question Pattern

A higher proportion of Numerical Questions appeared in ME Stream and it was also observed that there were more Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions in comparison to last year. Both the above factors made the exam slightly tricky as there were lesser number of direct Theoretical questions and Multiple-Choice-Questions (MCQs), which are usually easier to attempt than fill-in-the-blank questions.

Exam Interface

The exam interface for GATE 2018 was similar to last year. With the virtual calculator already being put on GATE 2018 website, students who had had sufficient practice of the calculator on the website were at a slight advantage.

Exam Analysis: Mechanical engineering

(a) Forenoon Slot: The paper was more on conceptual understanding and involved logical reasonings than being formula based. The weightage in manufacturing technology was around 13 per cent to 14 per cent which is lesser than that of last year. The questions related to Thermal engineering and heat transfer were lesser in number, had same weightage as last year and required conceptual understanding to answer them. The weightage in SOM, Vibrations, TOM and Machine Design was more and had few time consuming questions. Level of questions in engineering maths and aptitude was easy with lesser number of questions in engineering maths and most of them could be answered within a short time. As like last year the number of questions in NAT were more in number as compared to MCQs

Overall, the paper was easy to moderate as compared to last year.

Afternoon slot

The number of NAT questions were more than that of the MCQs and had more weightage as well. The weightage for Manufacturing Technology was the highest and a lot of questions were lengthy. One mark questions were mostly easy and very few were of medium level. The paper on the whole required more logical thinking and conceptual analysis.

Overall the paper was found to be easy to moderate.

GATE analysis by M V Reddy, GATE Course Director, T.I.M.E.

