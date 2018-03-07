IISERs urge government to make them part of PMRF scheme

According to government sources, IISER, Pune, had already written to the government, ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, on the institute’s inclusion in PMRF. According to government sources, IISER, Pune, had already written to the government, ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, on the institute’s inclusion in PMRF.

UNHAPPY OVER their exclusion, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have urged the government to make them a part of the newly launched Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) scheme that offers high stipends to students interested in pursuing research at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The matter was raised at the meeting of the President with heads of IITs, IISc and IISERs, The Indian Express has learnt. According to government sources, IISER, Pune, had already written to the government, ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, on the institute’s inclusion in PMRF.

In other words, IISERs want that students eligible for the fellowship should also be able to pursue their PHd with them. The Cabinet recently approved Rs 1,650 crore for a period of seven years beginning 2018-19 for PMRF.

“Under this scheme, the best students who have completed (in last 5 years) or are in the final year of B. Tech or Integrated M.Tech or M.Sc. in Science and Technology streams from IISc/IITs/NITs/IISERs/IIITs, with at least 8.0 CGPA, will be offered direct admission in Ph.D programme in the IITs / IISc, after going through the selection process,” the government’s release states.

“Such students will be offered a fellowship of Rs 70,000 per month for the first two years, Rs 75,000 per month for the 3rd year, and Rs 80,000 per month in the fourth and fifth years. Apart from this, a research grant of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to each of the Fellows for a period of five years to cover their foreign travel expenses for presenting research papers,” it further states.

Although the government has taken note of the IISERs’ request, sources told The Indian Express that may not be an immediate change in the scheme considering it was approved recently by the Cabinet.

At Tuesday’s meeting, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announced Rs 1,000 crore for the second phase of the Impacting Research Innovation and Technology India programme, which aims to fund solutions to engineering challenges faced by the country.

