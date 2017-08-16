IISER to set up academia industry cell to boost student entrepreneurship potential

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) was set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2006 Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) was set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2006

The students and faculty members of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata will now get a boost to their entrepreneurship potential as the institute is aiming to set up an academia industry interaction cell, through which interested students can explore manpower training directed by various industries.

“The process of setting up an incubation cell for promoting entrepreneurial potential of our students and faculty members has been initiated,” IISER Kolkata said in a statement.

The institute was set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2006 with an aim to help budding entrepreneurs begin their business ventures by minimising the risk and to research basic and frontier areas of science with a focus on interdisciplinary areas for students at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels.

“Presently we have national and international collaborations with various national and international institute/universities from the perspective of student and faculty exchange and fruitful scientific collaborations,” the statement said.

The institute is also tapping the talent pool of scientists an entrepreneurs from across the globe through the Global Initiative of Academic Network (GIAN) after establishing physics and chemistry societies. Four GIAN programmes have been conducted till date.

About 78 sponsored research projects and 16 young faculty fellowship programmes are being pursued by the institute with the sponsorship coming from government and non-government agencies. IISER has recieved 223 research projects so far and has Rs 100 crores sanctioned, according to the statement.

