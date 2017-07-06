IISc alumni, faculty playing a strong role to lead the nation: President Pranab Mukherjee

Set up in 1909 as a private partnership between the government and Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the institute has also been recongnised globally by ranking among the top 200 in the QS World University Rankings 2016-17. Set up in 1909 as a private partnership between the government and Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the institute has also been recongnised globally by ranking among the top 200 in the QS World University Rankings 2016-17.

Noting that the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has maintained its reputation as the one of the best institutes in the country for research and higher education, President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday lauded the alumni and faculty at its annual convocation.

“Alumni and faculty of IISc have played and continue to play a strong role in leading national science and technology institutions and in various advisory or administrative roles in the government,” the President said mentioning its position as the country’s best university as rated by the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF).

Set up in 1909 as a private partnership between the government and Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the institute has also been recongnised globally by ranking among the top 200 in the QS World University Rankings 2016-17. View | NIRF ranking 2017: Top 10 universities in India, click here

“Over the century-old institute has laid emphasis on the pursuit of basic knowledge in science and engineering, as well as on the application of its research findings for industrial and social benefit,” said Mukherjee adding that the institute’s 1940s director JC Ghosh had been his inspiration when he first entered teaching.

"If our institutions have to become world-class, they will have to adopt best practices in academic management and excel in whatever they do, as the spheres of intervention are many," he said, while honouring 677 students with post-doctoral research, postgraduate and graduate degrees at the ceremony which was held at JN Tata Auditorium.

