IISc admissions 2018: Eligibility, paper pattern and important dates

IISc admissions 2018: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is released important dates and eligibility details for admissions to MTech, MDes, Mmgt prgrammes. The online registration will begin from February 1.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

MTech: Aspirants should possess BE/BTech or an equivalent degree. They should hold valid GATE score card as on August 1, 2018.

MTech (Sponsored): Aspirants should possess bachelor’s degree in engineering/technology or its equivalent

Or

Bachelor’s degree in physics/chemistry/mathematics/statistics/computer science/electronics followed by qualifications obtained through an examination conducted by professional societies recognised by UPSC/AICTE

Or

Master’s degree holders in science including physics with electronics/instrumentation/geology/ Computer Applications/ Physical Sciences/ Mathematical Sciences as applicable to individual departments offering M Tech programmes.

MDes: Aspirants should possess BE/BTech/BDes/BArch degrees. They should have qualified in GATE or CEED and should hold a valid score card as on August 1, 2018.

MMgt: Aspirants should possess BE/BTech degree, with a first class, and must have qualified in GATE 2016/2017/2018 and hold a valid GATE score card, or CAT 2018 or GMAT with a valid score card.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of an aptitude test/group discussion and an interview.

Important dates

Last date for online registration: March 26

Last date for receipt of printed version of sponsored/ERP applications: March 28

MTech programme (sponsored from ISRO, NAL, BARC, etc): May 16

MTech programme (sponsored from Defence & DRDO): May 17-18

MMgt (regular) programme (Group discussion and interview): May 16-18

Aptitude test and interview for MTech/MDes (regular) programmes: May 14-16

Reporting for course programmes (regular and sponsored): July 24

Reporting for research programmes: July 25

Reporting for integrated PhD programmes and ERP: July 26

