IIMs to gain autonomy, education policy to be redrafted in 2-3 months: HRD Minister

Prakash Javadekar, the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, said on Friday that the government is set to complete its redraft of the education policy soon. He added that the government is focusing its attention on granting autonomy to IIMs and to improve research and innovation in higher education.

Speaking at the 2017 Conclave by India Today, the Union Minister said the redraft will take two to three months. There are 270 million students in India with higher education being pursued by over 14 million students.

“We have completed our exercise and hope to release the redraft policy in two to three months. To improve the quality of education, certain earlier decisions also need a relook,” Javadekar said. He added that 130 million of 230 million students go to the government schools. The remainder 100 million study in private schools.

“We want to improve the quality of the government and municipal schools to such an extent that people will withdraw their children from the private schools and enroll them with the government schools,” Javdekar said. He also claimed that the government will focus supporting incubation centres and start ups at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

“There are incubation centres at IITs and 200 research proposals have been shortlisted from 1500 applications,” Javadekar said.

The government is also looking to give scholarships to students for research and check brain drain. In addition to all this, the government is inviting research proposals.

