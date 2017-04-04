IIM Nagpur student gets Rs 1.6 lakh summer internship offer

Many of the students have received good offers this year and more than 40 recruiters took part in the process. Many of the students have received good offers this year and more than 40 recruiters took part in the process.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur has completed its summer internship placement for the current batch of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP). One student of the 2016-18 batch managed to grab an internship which is offering him a stipend of Rs 1.6 lakh.

This stipend for a two month internship is the highest among the two batches (2015-17 and 2016-18) of the PGP course, according to TOI. There was also a notable increase of 24 per cent in the average stipend for the current batch to Rs 56,900.

The institute has, once more like last year, managed to place 100 per cent of its students for summer internships, according to reports. Many of the students have received good offers this year and more than 40 recruiters took part in the process.

“This year, the highest and the average stipend offered saw a significant jump,” placement office in-charge Vijay Phate said.

Of the companies that participated this year ICICI Lombard and IDBI Federal made the highest number of offers. Other companies who were involved in the process include Yes Bank, BPCL, ICICI Lombard, Choice India, Calderys, Delivering Change Foundation (Sakal Group), IDBI Federal, Excellon and Diffusion Engineers.

The students have been placed in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Nagpur. According to NDTV, many of the students decided to work in Sales and Marketing while others picked Strategy, Consulting, Finance, Business Analytics, IT Consulting, Operation, and IOT.

“IIM Nagpur’s presence is being felt in the corporate fraternity, resulting in more new firms absorbing the talent pool at the institute,” said student coordinator Aniket Hinge.

