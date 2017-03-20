IIM-Indore sees top offer of Rs 39 lakh per annum

IIM Indore placements 2017: The consulting sector contributed to more than 100 offers. IIM Indore placements 2017: The consulting sector contributed to more than 100 offers.

IIM Indore placements 2017: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore has wrapped up its placement process for the 2016-17 batch. More than 200 companies participated in this years’ placements, according to reports and the institute noted a 28 per cent increase in pre-placement offers.

IIM Indore saw an increase of 22 per cent in the highest package as compared to last year. The average package among the placed students stood at Rs 16.23 lakh per annum with the highest packages shooting as high as Rs 37-39 lakhs. This batch consisted of 617 students, which is the largest among all IIMs.

The batch was divided with 447 students from the Post Graduate Programme (PGP), 106 students from the Integrated Program in Management (IPM) and 64 were from IIM Indore’s Mumbai campus PGP programme.

“At IIM Indore, or endeavour is to be a contextually relevant business school with world class academic standards. I am delighted to see validation of our approach with more than 600 of our two year PGP and five year IPM graduates accepted by leading companies,” IIM Indore’s Director commented in a press release.

This year, the institute saw 83 pre-placement offers, 32 LPA highest package placement and 15.76 LPA average CTC. The industries that made appearances during the placements included the consulting sector which contributed to more than 100 offers. This was followed by the finance, sales and marketing, information technology and general management sectors.

Most of the students had little to no work experience prior to pursuing courses at IIM Indore. The maximum work experience was 3 years.

