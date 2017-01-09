CAT 2016 exam: Results declared, check score card

CAT 2016: Students can check their results on the official website CAT 2016: Students can check their results on the official website

IIM Bangalore has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016 results. The candidates can check the CAT 2016 results on the official website – iimcat.ac.in. A lot of students are finding difficult to log and check their scores, we suggest them to wait for sometime and then try it.

Steps to check CAT 2016 results

On the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the CAT 2016 results

Enter the details like registration number etc

Check and download the result

Take a print out for future reference

This year, the registrations for the Common Admission Test (CAT) to Indian Institutes of Management and other leading B-schools have shot up to a seven-year high, with 2,32,434 applications received for CAT 2016 as against 2,18,664 registrations for the test last year.

However, almost half of the around 14,000 additional applications this year had come from women candidates.

Selection process: Each IIM shortlists candidates for second stage of selection which may be independent of each other. Howeverm the process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI). The performance in CAT 2016 examination is an important component in the admission process.

Normalisation of scores

Normalisation was introduced in CAT when the exam started happening in multiple batches. As the exam was conducted in two slots this time, to ensure that aspirants who took the exam in two different batches are compared fairly while calculating percentiles, their scores are normalised to calculate what CAT score card referred to as ‘scaled score’.

The exact process of normalisation is clear to only concerned authorities but it should naturally factor in things like difficulty of questions, sequence (order) of questions, and might include locational fine tuning.

To elaborate — let’s say two students took the exam in two different slots but both of them scored 30 marks in a section. Based on the difference of difficulty of the section across two exams, their scores might be scaled to different numbers. The scaled scores, which are fairer for comparison, are then used to calculate percentiles.”

with inputs from N Shiva Guru, Gradeup

