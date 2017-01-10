CAT 2016: IIT Delhi graduate scores 100 percentile

Akshay Mehndritta wants to head into the field of finance or go on studying to get a Doctorate degree in Economics. Akshay Mehndritta wants to head into the field of finance or go on studying to get a Doctorate degree in Economics.

For some aspirants scoring 99 per cent is not enough in Common Admission Test and they prepare harder to achieve a perfect 100. IIT Delhi graduate Akshay Mehndritta is one such candidate who followed his instincts and a strategy to get 100 percentile in this year’s CAT exam. The target was admission in coveted IIM Ahmadabad. In this second attempt at CAT, Mehndritta managed to get an overall score of 228.98 with a 100 in overall percentile.

While working as a consultant at a private company in Gurgaon, Mehndritta managed to balance between his CAT preparation and office work. “Saturdays were dedicated to preparation while on Sundays, I attempted test series to improve my scores for each section of the paper. Regular test practice, assessment and analysis gave confidence to me,” he said.

The last time he appeared for CAT, he attempted a test series for about three months and managed to score 99.34 percentile. This gave him the motivation to try his luck again. “I was in the fourth year of B Tech programme and just gave three months to understand all papers. Therefore, I felt if I follow a proper strategy, I have the potential to score better than this,” he said.

While it has become a norm for engineers to either appear for civil services or MBA examination to get that edge over others, Akshay believes that giving CAT was one of the “prerequisites to stand in the market and improve his market value. “I want to change my field from engineering to something else because it doesn’t appeal to me. I feel I am more inclined towards management,” said he.

In the future, the topper wants to head into the field of finance or pursue a doctorate degree in economics. Mehndritta said that getting into an Indian Institute of Management will be a dream come true and he will choose to pursue Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM).

What advice would he give to CAT aspirants?

“Do not just study for the exam,” he said, “Practice for the exams. Practicing helps you and will give you the confidence to solve questions. So practice as many mocks tests as you can and identify the mistakes you are making. Focus on weak areas and improve them. This will help you go a long way.”

