CAT 2016: Avidipto Chakraborty scores perfect 100 percentile

Avidipto Chakraborty has scored a perfect 100 percentile in CAT 2016. In his first attempt itself, Chakraborty cleared the prestigious examination conducted on December 4, 2016. He attributes his success to the number of mock tests he has taken for the Common Admission Test preparation. “I completely relied on self-studies and did not take get enrolled in any coaching centres,” said Chakraborty who is at present doing internship with a private company.

However, this BITS-Pilani student focussed on mock tests. “I took 86 mock tests for preparation and trusted almost 90 per cent on the analysis,” said he.

Besides CAT, Avidipto appeared for GMAT and IIFT.

Was it not a little taxing to balance between studies and CAT preparation?

“Weekends were my saviour. I, therefore, attempted three mock test in those two days to gain confidence,” said he.

Chakraborty now targets MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad. “I always wanted to crack MBA and get admission in IIM-A. I wish to be an entrepreneur in the future.”

In his final year, Chakraborty has already got an offer from his dream company — McKinsey & Company. “I may opt for the deferred admission policy and will join the Indian Institute of Management later. I wish to become a consultant,” he said.

