IIMC to start post graduate course in Urdu journalism

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication will commence a post graduate course in Urdu journalism which will be launched by Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today.

As per a statement released, the Executive Council of the IIMC, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has recently approved the conversion of the five months diploma course into full fledged diploma course.

According to K G Suresh, DG, IIMC, Naidu would also re-launch the Communicator, prestigious journal of the institute. Besides Naidu would also formally inaugurate the 67th diploma course in development journalism for 23 working journalists from 19 countries.

