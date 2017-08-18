IIMC to launch short course in Sanskrit journalism

IIMC’s Executive Council approved the course in its last meeting and modalities of the programme need to be worked out. IIMC’s Executive Council approved the course in its last meeting and modalities of the programme need to be worked out.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication and Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit (LBSRS) Vidyapeetha will jointly introduce a three-month advanced course in Sanskrit journalism, IIMC Director General K G Suresh announced on the institute’s annual day on Thursday. The course will be under the newly set up Indian Languages Department at IIMC.

Suresh told The Indian Express that LBSRS Vidyapeetha will provide the language skills and IIMC will train students in the skills needed for journalism. “We are now promoting this as a three-month certificate programme,” he said. It will not be conducted by IIMC, but “our department will be taking the journalism part of it.”

“Sanskrit media is in the evolutionary process. There are people interested in it. People who are aspiring to be journalists also have to equipped,” said Suresh. “We will provide them training at our community radio station.”

He mentioned that in the past fortnight he has also launched Marathi and Malayalam journalism courses at IIMC’s regional centres and there is demand for more such courses.

IIMC’s Executive Council approved the course in its last meeting and modalities of the programme need to be worked out. IIMC is an autonomous institution under the Union I&B Ministry, while Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha is a deemed university under the HRD Ministry.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App