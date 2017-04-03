IIMC admission 2017: Application forms, prospectus available, check details here

IIMC admission 2017: The sales of the offline application forms commenced March 31, 2017. IIMC admission 2017: The sales of the offline application forms commenced March 31, 2017.

IIMC admission 2017: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has released the application forms and the prospectus for the academic year of 2017-18. Candidates who wish to apply for this institution can do so by filling the form either offline or online.

The sales of the offline application forms commenced March 31, 2017. The instructions for filling the form are also available on the official website. This year, two new courses— Marathi and Malayalam journalism— have been added. According to IIMC, candidates can fill more than one form for each of the following courses:

– Journalism (English),

– Journalism (Hindi),

– Journalism (Odia),

– Journalism (Urdu),

– Journalism (Marathi),

– Journalism (Malayalam),

– Radio and TV Journalism

– Advertising and Public Relations

The last date to submit the application forms is on May 5, 2017. The entrance examinations for these courses will be conducted on May 27 and 28, 2017. The exam fees for the general category is Rs 1,200, while for reserved categories it is Rs 1,100.

Steps to apply for IIMC:

– Go to the official website for IIMC (iimc.nic.in).

– Click on the announcement “Apply online or offline Application form 2017-18”

– Click on “Online application form”.

– If you have not registered yet, do so by clicking on “New registration”.

– Login by entering your registration number and date of birth.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

– Download the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

