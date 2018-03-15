IIM-Visakhapatnam achieves 100% placement, average salary at Rs 12 lakh

IIM Visakhapatnam. (Photo grab from official website) IIM Visakhapatnam. (Photo grab from official website)

The Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) has achieved 100 per placements for PGP 2016-18 batch. The average annual package for the top quartile offers is Rs 16 lakh and the top half is Rs 14.14 lakh. The average salary for the batch is Rs 12 lakh while the median stood at Rs 11.70 lakh. In the summer internship, 18 per cent of the students received PPO/PPIs.

Overall 42 companies came to the campus and offered a total of 50 roles to the IIM-V students. The dominant roles offered were sales and marketing (44.4 per cent), consulting (11.1 per cent) and general management (8.9 per cent). Other key roles included finance, analytics and strategy (each 6.7 per cent), and, product management, FinTech and operations (each 4.4 per cent) and human resources (2.3 per cent).

Leading consulting firms, KPMG offered recruited students for their government advisory and strategy and operations consulting practice. Besides, FMCG companies like Amul hired students in the domain of sales and marketing. Infrastructure giant GMR extended offers to IIM-V students for its management trainee programme in the operations domain. One student bagged an off-campus offer from Deloitte Consulting.

