Vacant director posts in 14 of 20 IIMs: HRD Ministry

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Monday announced that the Director posts of 14 out of 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) remain vacant. The Search cum Selection Committee has recommended a panel of names for 12 of the IIMs (not including IIM Jammu and IIM Kozhikode). These names are under consideration of the government.

The 14 institutions include:

– IIM Bangalore

– IIM Amritsar

– IIM Kozhikode

– IIM Sirmaur

– IIM Rohtak

– IIM Bodh Gaya

– IIM Ranchi

– IIM Sambalpur

– IIM Raipur

– IIM Nagpur

– IIM Udaipur

– IIM Visakhapatnam

– IIM Tiruchirappalli

– IIM Jammu

The Directors of mentor IIMs are looking after seven of the newer institutes. This includes IIM Amritsar, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Nagpur, IIM Visakhapatnam and IIM Jammu. The remaining have either extended the tenure of the outgoing Directors or given additional charge of directors to the senior most professors of the institutes.

“For IIM Kozhikode and IIM Jammu advertisement for the posts has been issued,” said Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of State for Human Resource Development during the question hour in Lok Sabha.

He further said that twenty institutions will be set up or upgraded to ‘world class’ in teaching and research, the names for which are yet to be announced. All Public Educational Institutions (including IIMs) are eligible to apply for Institutions of Eminence, the selection process for which will start after guidelines and regulations are notified.

