IIM Udaipur Director Janat Shah reappointed for five years

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIM), Udaipur has announced that Janat Shah has been reappointed as the Director of the institution. Previously a member of the Board of Governors at IIM Bangalore, the Director was appointed to the post at Udaipur in 2011— from the year of its inception.

Shah, who has been appointecd by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as the Director of IIM-U for five more years, says “This campus will be the base from which we scale up over the next twenty years to build a management institute of international repute.”

“The coming years will take us closer to realize his vision of making IIM Udaipur a world class educational and research institute,” IIM-U said in a Facebook post.

At IIM-B, Shah had also served as the Post Graduate programme chairperson for 3 years, the Management Programme for technologist co-ordinator 1 year and was a member of various committees including Institute vision committee. Before that, he had also been a visiting scholar at Sloan School of Management, Massachusettes Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, a visiting faculty at the Logistic Institute at National University in Singapore and a Special Professor at Nottingham University in the UK.

