IIM Udaipur Admissions 2016: Apply for FPM course

Those MBA aspirants who aspire to be part of the reputed Indian Institute of Management (IIM) can apply at IIM, Udaipur. The institute has invited admissions in Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) offered in Marketing and Operations Management for 2016 academic session.

The candidates need to visit the official website to apply for admissions online. The candidates will be selected on the basis of research aptitude test and personal interview.

The last date to apply online is January 31 and test and interview will be conducted on April 15, 2016.

Eligibility: The candidates should have master’s degree in any discipline with 55 per cent marks (or grade point equivalent) throughout academic career.

Or

They should have bachelor’s degree of atleast four-year duration (such as B.E./B.Tech./B. Arch.) from a recognised university/institute with 55 per cent marks (or grade point equivalent).

The candidates who are about to complete their respective degrees (bachelor’s or master’s) by 2016 can also apply. With their initial application, they must submit a bonafide certificate signed by the head of their current department/institution indicating that they have completed all examinations/submissions required for obtaining the degree. They must submit the final mark sheets/certificates related to completion of the degree indicating the minimum cutoff (55 per cent marks or grade point equivalent) has been met.

Note: In the application, candidates must specify whether they want to opt for Marketing or Operations Management as their research area. Selected candidates cannot change their area at any later stage.

