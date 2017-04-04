IIM Trichy’s new campus opened, HRD Minister urges students to help society

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File photo) Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File photo)

Indian Institute of Management, Trichy new permanent campus has been declared open on Monday by the Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar through video conferencing in New Delhi.

“The government has opened seven new IIMs, six new IITs, one new central university, one new IIT and a new NIT with more than 104 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 62 Navodaya Vidyalayas in the country,” HRD Minister said. The Minister urged the IIM students for extending helping hand to society as and when required in future. “The expenses on your career building are coming from the taxes paid by the citizen and society at large,” said Javadekar adding our quest for quality education and for continuous improvement for medical students is the government’s priority.

He also accepted the invitation of faculty to visit IIM Trichy in near future. He further congratulated the faculty of IIM Trichy for the timely completion of new campus and expressed hope that best quality education in the new premises will be offered, promising dreams of a settled and secure career.

The institute has also invited applications for the PGPBM to groom working executives who aspire to move into senior leadership roles. The last date to fill the application form is June 5 and the written test will be held in Chennai on June 11.

