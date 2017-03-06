IIM Shillong placement: Highest package stood at Rs 24.45 lakh

The highest recruiters were from sales and marketing The highest recruiters were from sales and marketing

IIM Shillong has concluded final placement season for its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) with a median CTC of 14 LPA whereas the highest domestic CTC stood at Rs 24.45 LPA. This season witnessed 43 recruiters and 156 participants. The mean CTC for the batch was 14.18 LPA. Moreover, the mean for the top quartile of the batch stood at 19 LPA and that for the top half increased to 16.62 LPA.

The highest recruiters were from sales and marketing with 30 per cent of the total offers being made in this domain. Multiple offers were made by prominent recruiters such as Dabur, IDEA Cellular, Kohler, Piramal Enterprises, TATA Steel, Titan, GSK Pharmaceuticals, Coffee Day Beverages, TATA Motors to name a few.

There were an increase in the number of finance roles with reputed banks such as Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, JP Morgan Chase & Co., HSBC, Fidelity Management Research, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, SBI Bank and SBI Capital Markets offering roles to 25 per cent of the candidates.

In terms of salary, consulting emerged as the highest paying domain, with candidates grossing an average CTC of 17 lakh per annum for offers from Deloitte (Strategy & Operations), Cognizant Business Consulting and Stellium Consulting among others. The highest CTC of the season was also offered in the Consulting domain.

In the Strategy & General Management domain, other than the regular recruiters such as Mahindra GMC and TATA Steel, companies such as Ascendas Singbridge, GroupM and Lava International representing diverse industries also recruited for this profile.

BFSI and IT & Analytics once again emerged as the two most preferred sectors with 31% and 20% of the students securing offers in these sectors respectively.

Earlier this year, IIM Shillong completed summer placement by securing 185 offers with a highest stipend of Rs 2,50,000 and a significant jump of 16 per cent in the average total stipend compared to the previous year.

