IIM-Shillong inaugurates student exchange programme with Mandalay University

IIM Shillong IIM Shillong

To facilitate MBA students to understand dynamics of management and make them abreast with global scenario, the Indian Institute of Management-Shillong on Wednesday inaugurated an International Student Exchange Programme with Mandalay University. IIM-Shillong chairman Falguni Rajkumar inaugurated the programme, which got a nod and facilitation from both the Ministry of External Affairs and the Mandalay Consul General.

The coordinator of the Mandalay University Programme Dr Naliniprava Tripathy said, “We look forward to more such exchanges with premier universities and business chools across the globe.” The refresher course in management is 10-days long.

“Such initiatives breed a rich cultural and academic discourse. They condition leaders across geographical boundaries to cope with the ever increasing challenges of modern business era,” she said.

The exchange programme is a student-instructor-arranged intercultural immersion experience featuring core Management learning, collaborative research and service and a Memorandum of Understanding with the University is in the process to facilitate further connection in research and faculty-student exchanges, Tripathy said.

Read | In IIM Bangalore’s convocation, 8 students bag gold medals

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd