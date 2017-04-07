IIM-Sambalpur holds first convocation

IIM Sambhalpur students. (Photo taken from official website) IIM Sambhalpur students. (Photo taken from official website)

Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur on Thursday conducted its first convocation. SBI Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya told students do ordinary things in an extraordinary way. Bhattacharya is also the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIM-Sambalpur. Addressing the convocation, she said reputation of an institution is shaped by the manner in which its students behave and conduct themselves. “It is the students who have the power to make or break the reputation of a new institution,” she said.

The chief guest, Odisha Chief Secretary, A P Padhi, said the state has emerged as a major educational hub of eastern India with several institutions imparting courses in humanities, science, commerce, engineering, medicine and management.

Odisha is home to a host of reputed educational institutions like AIIMS, IIT, NISER & IISER, IIM, Sambalpur is a new addition in the educational firmament of the state, he said.

Setting up of an IIM at Sambalpur has triggered new hopes and aspirations, especially, among the youth of Odisha. After globalisation, pursuing a career in management has become a major option before most of the students, he said. Describing India as the most happening destination in the world, Padhi said, India has vast potential for application of managerial skills for development.

Demonetisation has marked a new beginning for the economy, the chief secretary said describing the linking of banking and mobile infrastructure to AADHAR as the new digital economy, which has vast opportunities.

Newly appointed director of IIM-S, Mahadeo Jaiswal and Director of IIM-Indore, which is the mentor institute of IIM-S, Prof R T Krishnan also spoke on the occasion. While 45 students received certificates on the occasion, one student was presented gold medal during the convocation.

