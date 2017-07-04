IIM Rohtak registers increase in female students

The 2013 target of 1:1 became “impossible” when only nine women were admitted to the course in a batch of 153 students in 2016. The 2013 target of 1:1 became “impossible” when only nine women were admitted to the course in a batch of 153 students in 2016.

The number of female students enrolled in the postgraduate management programme at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has seen a significant increase this year as a direct result of the institute’s decision to increase the number of seats by more that 70 per cent.

According to a report by HT, the institute had achieved a 1:1 gender ratio for the 2013-15 batch. However, this target has been considered “impossible” the following years due to “Haryana’s law and order problem” in Rohtak Congress MP Deepender Hooda’s opinion. The MP blamed a series of rape incidents last month while others blamed the Jat agitation which triggered riots during the admission period.

The 2013 target of 1:1 became “impossible” when only nine women were admitted to the course in a batch of 153 students in 2016. The institute’s efforts in this direction have led to an increase in the number of women to 26.

“The attendance of girls in higher education in the country is anyway less compared to boys. Since IIM Rohtak is a new institute, more girls prefer choosing the older ones,” IIM director Dheeraj Sharma said adding that IIM had run social media campaigns and announced merit-cum-scholarship for female students during management programme’s second year. Read | CAT 2017 to be conducted by IIM Lucknow, click here

“The institute also organised its first meet and greet session where candidates were given a chance to interact with the faculty and were encouraged to enrol here,” said Sharma. IIM Rohtak has also witnessed a 33 per cent increase of students from non-engineering backgrounds, bringing diversity of student backgrounds into the mix.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd