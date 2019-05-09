IIM-Nagpur to implement 10% EWS quota for academic year 2019-21

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM-N) Thursday announced that the institute would start implementing the recently introduced 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category from its 2019-21 session.

The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill for providing 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for poor in the general category was passed in the Parliament during the winter session this year. The IIM-N has increased the number of seats by 10 seats for next year’s session, which makes it 130 from the previous year’s 120 seats, as per an official release.

“We have begun implementing the scheme by increasing our intake to 130 for 2019-20 on account of infrastructure constraints. We will implement the full 10 per cent quota by 2020-21 in accordance with the government’s guidelines,” IIM-N Director L S Murty said.

The Centre has directed all government undertakings and centrally-funded education institutions to implement the quota, however the standards for its implementation is yet to be formulated.

In order to facilitate easy implementation of the quota, IIM-Nagpur has provided the shortlisted candidates a format which allows them to submit details of their family income and assets, which is required for them to be considered under the EWS quota. As a part of the facility, the institute’s admission portal allows candidates to upload the income and assets certificate which also offers them to make required changes.

“The criteria for a candidate to be categorised as economically weaker are in accordance with the centrally stipulated directions,” a press release by the institute said.

The EWS quota includes persons who are not covered under quota for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes as well as those whose families have a gross annual income of below Rs 8 lakh for the benefit of reservation in the general category, the release added.

The income must state details of earnings from all sources- like salary, agriculture, business, profession- for the fiscal year prior to the year of application. However, people whose families own five acres of agricultural land or more, residential flat of 1000 sqft and above, residential plot of 200 sq yards and above in notified municipalities and areas other than notified municipalities, shall be excluded irrespective of family income.