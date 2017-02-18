IIM-Lucknow’s student obtains job offer despite visual impairment

In her final year at college, the Rajasthan government honoured Paridhi Verma with the “Women of the Future Award”. In her final year at college, the Rajasthan government honoured Paridhi Verma with the “Women of the Future Award”.

IIM Lucknow has come across many-a-reason to celebrate this year. With the placement season upon them, it came as a surprise when every student got placed within three days. Adding to the joyous news is the job offer received by a visually impared student.

The 21-year-old Paridhi Verma left job seekers stunned as she landed a job offer at a micro-finance bank, reports the Hindustan Times. She managed to get her hands on the job as a customary relationship executive despite her visual impairment.

“Yes, I have a disability,” confirms Verma, “I suffer from macular degeneration with visual impairment up to 90 per cent.” Having this disability, however, did not hinder her faith in her own abilities. “Adversity can never be a hindrance if you are determined to achieve something,” she says.

She cleared the Common Admission Test (CAT), for admission into management institutes, in her first attempt. By then she had already obtained her BBA degree and had been aspiring to pursue Masters in Business Administration (MBA). She says had prepared for CAT for three months and was pleased to obtain a seat in one of the most reputed B-schools in India.

“Normally, in an examination, one writes his/her own destiny. In my case, my destiny was in my writer’s hand. I consider myself lucky to get wholehearted support from well-wishers since childhood,” she says. She managed to pursue her education and clear examinations with the help of readers and scribes. She was 19 when she joined IIM Lucknow was cheered on as the youngest student of her batch.

Paridhi’s visual problems were detected when she was in class 5. By class 9, she was diagnosed with macular degeneration which, according to her, is a very rare disease with no cure.

“I was not mature enough to understand the situation then but worried to see my academic performance graph declining gradually,” she told HT.

Beating all odds, however, she learnt to adapt to the situation quickly and won the under-18 state level football championship in Class 10. As an undergraduate student, she learnt to play the guitar, became part of a band and even performed at concerts, HT reports.

In her final year at college in 2015, the Rajasthan government honoured her with the “Women of the Future Award”. She ws also awarded by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on ‘Daughters Day’ to promote education in adversity.

“The challenge in life lies in overcoming difficulties and laying a successful path for yourself,” Verma said on IIM-L’s convocation day, “I still have a long way to go.”

