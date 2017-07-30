CAT 2017 notification out at iimcat.ac.in, exam on November 26

IIM Lucknow campus IIM Lucknow campus

IIM Lucknow has announced Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 will be conducted on November 26, 2017 in two sessions. Aspiring management students can apply from August 9, 2017. CAT is held for admissions into the prestigious IIMs and other management schools. The last date to submit the duly filled form is by September 20. The candidates can check detailed notification at iimcat.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted in test centres spread across approximately 140 Test Cities. A maximum of four test centres can be selected in order of preference. The duration of the test will be 180 minutes. There will be three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

Candidates will be allotted exactly 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they cannot switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. The tutorial to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 18, 2017

Important dates for CAT 2017

Registration begins: August 9

Registration close: September 20

Admit card download: October 18 to November 26

Exam date: Nov 26

Result declaration: Second week of January 2018

Exam fees: Rs 900 for SC, ST and PwD. For general category, it is Rs 1800

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country.

